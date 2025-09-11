Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

India quietly resetting trade strategy, China could step in: Ex-diplomat on US tariff shock

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 12:55 pm IST

India is taking steps to diversify its global alliances, which can be seen as a significant departure from the heavy reliance on the US, said Bhadrakumar.

As trade tensions simmer between New Delhi and Washington over tariff negotiations, a former Indian diplomat suggested that India seems to be quietly recalibrating its economic strategy and China may soon play a larger role in it.

According to Bhadrakumar, the most surprising development is India's quiet overture toward opening up economic ties with China.(AFP)
According to Bhadrakumar, the most surprising development is India's quiet overture toward opening up economic ties with China.(AFP)

Speaking on the ongoing tariff standoff with the US, former ambassador and foreign policy analyst MK Bhadrakumar said that the punitive steps imposed by US President Donald Trump are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon.

According to him, the issue stems from a contradiction in Trump's strategic approach to Russia, which led to major complications in the US-India dynamic.

Also Read | EU 'unlikely' to follow Trump’s 100% tariff call on India, China over Russian oil

"The tariff wall and the virtual sanctions against India will remain in place for some time, until this contradiction is resolved in the American, in Trump's strategy vis-à-vis Russia," Bhadrakumar said.

However, in response, India is taking steps to diversify its global alliances, which can be seen as a significant departure from the heavy reliance on the US seen in recent years.

"India has seriously begun diversifying its trade and economic relations. It is no longer thinking of putting so many eggs in the American basket as it used to," he added.

Also Read | Chinese checkers with Pakistan and the Taliban

China may enter the equation

According to Bhadrakumar, perhaps the most surprising development is India's quiet overture toward opening up economic ties with China.

"Most importantly, India is opening up a line to China. China may enter the Indian market in a big way, which will generate employment, and that will completely change the relationship," he said.

Bhadrakumar also emphasised that India is not the same player the US once dealt with. Its strategic autonomy and confidence have grown.

Also Read | 'Vampires sucking blood dry': Peter Navarro hits out at India, China and BRICS

As of August 2025, the United States raised tariffs up to 50 per cent on various Indian exports. This includes a base reciprocal tariff in addition to a punitive 25% increase tied to India's continued purchases of Russian oil.

After Trump imposed tariffs, PM Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, and the two leaders pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation by basing their relationship on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India quietly resetting trade strategy, China could step in: Ex-diplomat on US tariff shock
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On