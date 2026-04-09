India ranks third in renewable energy capacity after China, US

India ranks third globally in renewable energy installed capacity, after China and the US, according to Renewable Energy Statistics 2026, Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday. India becomes the world’s third-largest in renewable capacity after China and US, adding 55.3 GW in FY26 and surpassing Brazil. (Representative photo)

Joshi said India has moved ahead of Brazil in the ranking. The International Renewable Energy Agency released the statistics as of December 2025. He said India achieved a total non-fossil capacity addition of 55.3 GW during Financial Year (FY) 2025–26.

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China has the highest renewable energy capacity at 2,258.02 GW, followed by the US at 467.92 GW and India at 250.52 GW. India is followed by Brazil with a capacity of 228.20 GW and Germany with 199.92 GW.

The minister also highlighted that in July 2025, India reached its highest-ever renewable energy share in electricity generation. Renewables met 51.5% of the country’s total electricity demand of 203 GW, he said.

Joshi said India’s total power generation during 2025–26 (up to March 2026) reached 1,845.921 BU. The share of non-fossil fuels in total generation reached 29.2% in 2025–26 (538.97 BU). India achieved the milestone of 50% of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in June 2025, five years ahead of the 2030 target set under its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.

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In line with the Prime Minister’s announcement at COP26, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, Joshi added.

As of March 31, a total of 283.46 GW of capacity from non-fossil fuel sources has been installed in the country. This includes 274.68 GW renewable energy (150.26 GW solar power, 56.09 GW wind power, 11.75 GW bioenergy, 5.17 GW small hydropower, 51.41 GW large hydropower) and 8.78 GW nuclear power capacity.

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HT reported on March 25 that India decided to upgrade its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement for 2031–2035 and announced three key climate pledges. The three new goals are ensuring a 47% reduction in emissions intensity, ensuring that 60% of India’s total electricity capacity comes from non-fossil sources by 2035, and creating a 3.5 to 4 billion tonnes of CO2-equivalent carbon sink.