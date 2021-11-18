India re-elected to Unesco executive board for 2021-25 term with 164 votes

India on Wednesday was re-elected to the executive board of the UN's cultural and education organisation for the 2021-25 term with 164 votes. India was re-elected to Group IV of Asian and Pacific States which also include Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands and China.

"India gets reelected to the Executive Board of UNESCO with 164 votes for the term 2021-25,” tweeted the Paris-based Permanent Delegation of India to Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

The executive board of the UN's cultural and educational organisation is one of three constitutional organs of the UN agency. The other two are the General Conference and the Secretariat. The General Conference elects members of the executive board.

After India's re-election to the body, Union minister of state (culture) Meenakshi Lekhi thanked all the member countries who supported New Delhi's candidature.

“Delighted to inform that India has made it to the Executive Board Of UNESCO. Heartiest congratulations and thankful to all the member countries who supported our candidature,” Lekhi tweeted.

The executive board consists of 58 member-states, each with a four-year term. It examines the programme of work for the organisation and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the director-general, according to the Unesco website. The board represents exercises the power delegated to it by the General Conference and deals with the questions with which it is entrusted.

