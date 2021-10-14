India re-elected to UNHRC for sixth term with 'overwhelming majority'

India on Thursday was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the sixth term (2022-24)with an overwhelming majority and vowed to continue to work for the promotion and protection of human rights through "Samman, Samvad and Sahyog."

In a series of tweets, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said, "India gets re-elected to the @UN_HRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with overwhelming majority. Heartfelt gratitude to the @UN membership for reposing its faith in India.

"We will continue to work for promotion and protection of Human Rights through #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog."

The UN General Assembly elected by secret ballot Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, UAE and the US.

