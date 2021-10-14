Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India re-elected to UNHRC for sixth term with 'overwhelming majority'
india news

India re-elected to UNHRC for sixth term with 'overwhelming majority'

India vowed to continue to work for the promotion and protection of human rights through "Samman, Samvad and Sahyog."
An image shared by India's permanent mission to the UN on Twitter.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India on Thursday was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the sixth term (2022-24)with an overwhelming majority and vowed to continue to work for the promotion and protection of human rights through "Samman, Samvad and Sahyog."

In a series of tweets, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said, "India gets re-elected to the @UN_HRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with overwhelming majority. Heartfelt gratitude to the @UN membership for reposing its faith in India.

"We will continue to work for promotion and protection of Human Rights through #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog."

RELATED STORIES

The UN General Assembly elected by secret ballot Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, UAE and the US.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at un
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Announcements in railway stations, planes, ships, metros to mark billion doses 

Two Army personnel critically hurt during anti-terror ops in J&K's Poonch dist

'Let's have a blast': What did Aryan Khan message Arbaaz Merchant on WhatsApp?

News updates from HT: Amit Shah's 'surgical strike' comment rattles Pakistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP