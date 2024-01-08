India reads riot act to Maldives, wants errant ministers dismissed

The Maldivian high commissioner to India was summoned on Monday to the external affairs ministry and was read the riot act over derogatory remarks posted on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by several ministers in President Mohamed Muizzu's government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Madivian high commissioner, Ibrahim Shaheeb, was told that since the Maldives have spoiled the bilateral relationship, the onus is on President Muizzu to repair it, people aware of the matter said. It was further impressed upon the envoy that the three junior ministers should be dismissed and not just suspended.

The MEA was curt with the high commissioner who was shown the door in four minutes, according to people cited above.

New Delhi is outraged over President Muizzu's silence over the uncouth behaviour of the three junior ministers, particularly the two lady ministers who are supposed to be the mouthpiece of the President. In fact, MEA is wondering whether the junior ministers were instructed to cause this outrage deliberately on the eve of President Muizzu's visit to China to seek funds from President Xi Jinping.

The three deputy ministers had used objectionable remarks on Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

