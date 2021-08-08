India records 39,070 new Covid-19 cases, 491 fatalities take death toll to 427,862

India recorded 39,070 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 31,934,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 daily fatalities, according to Union health ministry update on Sunday.

The active cases declined to 4,06,822 in the said time period, according to data released by the ministry at 8am. The national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 1.29 per cent, it stated. The number of active cases fell by 5331.

As many as 17,22,221 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 48,00,39,185.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 31,099,771, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said.

The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 500 million under the nationwide vaccination drive.

More than 22.9 million balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced from June 21.