India records 43,263 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to just below 400,000-mark
india news

India records 43,263 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to just below 400,000-mark

The country saw nearly 6000 or 14% more daily cases than on September 8.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:33 AM IST
A health worker conducting a Covid-19 test

India’s fresh infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose by nearly 6000 cases as 43,263 people tested positive, taking the cumulative nationwide infection tally to 33,139,981, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Thursday. This marks a rise of 14% from 37,875 cases that were reported on Wednesday.

Thursday’s data also showed a rise in the number of active patients, with the tally of such cases rising by 2358 to 393,614. In the same period, 338 related fatalities took place, taking overall death toll to 441,749. Daily recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 40,567, and the number of recovered cases rose to 32,304,618.

Recoveries, deaths and active cases comprise 97.48%, 1.33%, and 1.2% of the overall caseload, respectively, the data showed.

As 1,817,639 more samples were tested for Covid-19, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent, staying below 3 per cent for 10th straight day, while the weekly positivity rate, too, remained below 3 per cent for 76th consecutive day. Total number of samples tested for the contagious disease is at 536,817,243.

With more than 8.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, the country’s cumulative vaccination coverage is at 716,597,428. This includes beneficiaries who, since the commencement of the nationwide drive, have received both doses, and the corresponding number of those who have been vaccinated with their first dose.

 

coronavirus covid-19
