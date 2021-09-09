Will Indians socialise this festive season? Here's what this survey found

Amid fears over a potential third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the central government, last month, directed states and Union territories to tighten curbs ahead of the upcoming festive season. Many festivals have already passed, while several others will be celebrated in the coming days and months.

While most people stayed at home during the festive season last year, as the first wave of Covid-19 swept through the country, a recent survey has found that this year, many people intend to socialise during the festive season despite concerns of a possible fresh wave. The poll was conducted by online platform LocalCircles among 27,000 respondents from 12,000 households in 312 districts spread across the country. 67 per cent of those surveyed were men, while 33 per cent were women.

“Thousands of citizens on our platforms have been reporting since early August that family, relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues have been frequenting their homes and vice-versa. Many have also been getting back their domestic helps or service providers for repairs and services which they had to earlier postpone due to the second wave in April-June,” the report, released on Wednesday, stated.

Here’s what the survey found:

(1.) 80 per cent Indians to leave home: 17 per cent respondents said they will visit their relatives, while 8 per cent were of the opinion that they will leave home to visit friends or associates. 22 per cent said they might recall domestic helps, or visit service providers. Overall, from across 80 per cent households, one or more respondents were willing to leave home during festivals.

(2.) 59 per cent to visit relatives or friends: 23 per cent respondents said they to go to meet their relatives, while 11 per cent opined they will meet friends, neighbours or associates. 5 per cent responded that they will meet someone else, if not relatives or friends. Overall, respondents from 59 per cent households said they will visit relatives, friends or others.

(3.) 48 per cent ready to celebrate festivals: The number of those who said they will celebrate every festival stood at 18 per cent while 7 per cent each said they will attend functions such as birthday celebrations, anniversaries or work-related events. Overall, 48 per cent looked ready to celebrate the upcoming festivals.