India logs 37,875 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload remains below 400,000

India saw a marginal rise in its fresh infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as 37,875 people tested positive, taking the cumulative Covid-19 infection tally to 33,096,718, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Wednesday. This is a rise of more than 21 per cent from Tuesday, when 31,222 people tested positive.

Also Read | RT-PCR mandatory for passengers from 9 countries landing in Kolkata

Also, this is for the third straight day when the country logged more than 30,000 but less than 40,000 cases of Covid-19. On September 6, there were 38,948 cases.

Also Read | Covid-19: Karnataka issues advisory against travelling to Kerala

Wednesday’s data further showed that there were 39,114 additional recoveries, taking total recovered cases to 32,264,051 comprising 97.48 per cent of the overall caseload. 369 people lost their lives in this period, taking total recorded fatalities to 441,411 comprising 1.33 per cent of the national tally. The number of active patients, meanwhile, remained below 400,000-mark for second straight day, falling by 1608 cases to 391,256 or 1.18 per cent of the nationwide infections.

Also Read | Kerala lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdown; Colleges to reopen from Oct 4

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.16% as out of 1,753,745 samples tested on September 7, 31,222 returned positive result. For the last nine days, the daily positivity rate has been below 3 per cent.

On the vaccination front, the national vaccination coverage has crossed the 700 million-mark with 707,543,018 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered thus far. This includes beneficiaries who are fully vaccinated or received both doses of a Covid-19 jab and those who are partially vaccinated, having been administered their first dose. The nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16.