India records 43,846 new Covid-19 infections, more than 3 lakh active cases

The active cases in the country crossed the 3 lakh-mark after 20693 new active cases were added to the count, which accounts for 2.5% of the cases.
Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:40 AM IST
People are seen at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)

India on Sunday recorded 43,846 fresh infections of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the cumulative tally past 11,599,130, data by the Union health ministry said. This is the highest daily spike in the Covid-19 cases recorded this year.

The active cases in the country crossed the 3 lakh-mark after 20693 new active cases were added to the count, which accounts for 2.5% of the cases.

Witnessing a surge in the last 10 days, India's death toll rose to 159,755 after 197 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, showed health ministry's data updated at 8 am.

A total of 11,130,288 people have recovered from the viral contagion, with 22,956 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, lodging the country's recovery rate at 95.9%.

The sharp rise in Covid-19 cases has been recorded in the month of March, which experts point out is an evident second wave based on the increasing positivity rate and active cases.

India registered over one lakh cases in just three days. On Saturday, India saw 40,953 new cases, Friday 39,726 new cases were registered while 35,871 fresh cases were registered on Thursday.

