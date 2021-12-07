India records 6,822 Covid-19 infections, active caseload lowest in 554 days amid Omicron concerns

India has reported 6,822 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 220 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. With this, the Covid-19 caseload climbed to 3,46,48,383, while the death toll rose to 4,73,757.

Even as cases of Covid-19's new variant Omicron continue to emerge, the active cases have been registered to be the lowest in 554 days, at 95,014, according to the data uploaded by the ministry at 8am. The active cases now comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

The daily rise in new infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 11 straight days and less than 50,000 for 163 consecutive days now.

At least 10,004 people recovered from the Covid-19 disease in the past 24 hours, taking the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the health ministry.

Ever since the vaccination drive began in January this year, India has managed to administer 1.28 billion vaccine doses so far.

Speaking of the Omicron variant, which has been classified as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation, the infection tally in India stood at 23 on Tuesday. The cases have emerged from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

