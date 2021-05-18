India records highest single-day fatalities since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic

India witnessed a record number of Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday as 4,329 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The nation-wide death toll now stands at 2,78,719.

Prior to this the country had recorded 4,205 deaths on May 12. The country also recorded 2,63,533 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s death toll marks an increase from the 4,106 fatalities that were recorded on Monday.

This grim milestone in the country’s battle against Covid-19 comes a few days after the World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern over the rising number of new cases, deaths, and hospitalisations in India.

"India remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths," Ghebreyesus said on May 14 during a daily press briefing.

The data released by the Union ministry also showed daily recoveries went up by a huge margin, as 4,22,436 individuals were discharged on Tuesday after they made a full recovery. The daily number of fresh cases stayed below the 3 lakh mark for the first time on Monday, a positive trend that stuck around on Tuesday too. The country had started recording upwards of 3 lakh cases a day from April 22 onwards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting today, on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, with administrative officials at 11am from the states of Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.