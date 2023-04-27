Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India records over 9,300 new Covid cases, marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday

India records over 9,300 new Covid cases, marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2023 09:41 AM IST

India records over 9,300 new Covid cases, marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday

India logged 9,355 fresh Covid-19 cases, recording a marginal dip as compared to yesterday. The active number of cases now stands at 5,7410 with a total of 26 fatality recorded in one day, according to Union health ministry. At a 98.68% rate, a total of 4,43,35,977 patients have been discharged from health facilities so far.

India records a marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday.(ANI)

On Wednesday, over 9,600 fresh Covid cases were recorded which was nearly a 40% jump in the infection rate than Tuesday's number.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP