India records over 9,300 new Covid cases, marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday

India logged 9,355 fresh Covid-19 cases, recording a marginal dip as compared to yesterday. The active number of cases now stands at 5,7410 with a total of 26 fatality recorded in one day, according to Union health ministry. At a 98.68% rate, a total of 4,43,35,977 patients have been discharged from health facilities so far.

India records a marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday.(ANI)

On Wednesday, over 9,600 fresh Covid cases were recorded which was nearly a 40% jump in the infection rate than Tuesday's number.

