India records over 9,300 new Covid cases, marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday
India records over 9,300 new Covid cases, marginal dip in infections compared to yesterday
India logged 9,355 fresh Covid-19 cases, recording a marginal dip as compared to yesterday. The active number of cases now stands at 5,7410 with a total of 26 fatality recorded in one day, according to Union health ministry. At a 98.68% rate, a total of 4,43,35,977 patients have been discharged from health facilities so far.
On Wednesday, over 9,600 fresh Covid cases were recorded which was nearly a 40% jump in the infection rate than Tuesday's number.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics