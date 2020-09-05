India registers highest single-day spike with 86,432 new Covid-19 cases; death toll reaches 69,561

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:13 IST

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 4,023,179 after 86,432 new cases were recorded across the country in the highest single-day spike, according to the Union health ministry on Saturday.

The death toll in the country – third worst-hit after the United States – reached 69,561 after 1,089 patients succumbed to the viral disease between Friday and Saturday.

India has registered over 80,000 new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row.

As of Saturday, there are 846,395 are active cases, 21.04% of which account for India’s total caseload.

After 70,072 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the country’s recovery rate has reached 77.23%, according to the health ministry data.

India had surpassed the four million-mark in terms of the total cases on Friday as the virus’ spread continued to widen in the country.