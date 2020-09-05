e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India registers highest single-day spike with 86,432 new Covid-19 cases; death toll reaches 69,561

India registers highest single-day spike with 86,432 new Covid-19 cases; death toll reaches 69,561

India has registered over 80,000 new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a check post erected to screen people coming from outside the city, in Ahmedabad, India.
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a check post erected to screen people coming from outside the city, in Ahmedabad, India.(AP)
         

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 4,023,179 after 86,432 new cases were recorded across the country in the highest single-day spike, according to the Union health ministry on Saturday.

The death toll in the country – third worst-hit after the United States – reached 69,561 after 1,089 patients succumbed to the viral disease between Friday and Saturday.

India has registered over 80,000 new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row.

Also read | Covid-19: 4 million milestone paints a grim picture nationally

As of Saturday, there are 846,395 are active cases, 21.04% of which account for India’s total caseload.

After 70,072 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the country’s recovery rate has reached 77.23%, according to the health ministry data.

India had surpassed the four million-mark in terms of the total cases on Friday as the virus’ spread continued to widen in the country.

tags
top news
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In