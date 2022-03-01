India reiterates its position on Ukraine at UNGA, UNSC: flags humanitarian imperatives

Washington:

India has reiterated its concern at the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, underlined the importance of the territorial integrity and sovereignty, and acknowledged the “urgent and pressing” humanitarian situation developing in Ukraine.

The country also outlined its priority in terms of safety and evacuation of its nationals, offered to help those from neighbouring and other developing countries stranded in Ukraine, and expressed its support for the United Nations’ humanitarian efforts.

In two separate statements on Monday – at the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly and at a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine – India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, outlined New Delhi’s position.

This builds on the two earlier statements India put forward at UNSC meetings on Friday and Sunday, where, while abstaining from the vote on Ukraine-related decisions, it took a more critical stance of Russian actions than it had before the invasion of Ukraine.

At the General Assembly, India said that all members of the UN are not only obliged to follow the UN charter, but also “respect international law and territorial integrity and sovereignty of states”.

“Peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with these principles has been India’s consistent position that has stood the test of time,” Tirumurti said. “As such, my government firmly believes that there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy.”

India added that there was an “urgent and pressing humanitarian situation developing in Ukraine”. “The international community needs to ensure free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of all peoples.” India also announced that it had decided to provide urgent humanitarian supplies, including medicines, to Ukraine soon.

On the safety of its nationals – an issue that has now gained urgency in the wake of a killing of an Indian student on Tuesday – India said on both UN platforms that it was deeply concerned about the “safety and security” of its citizens, and reiterated that its evacuation efforts had been adversely impacted by developments on the ground at border crossings.

It said that Indian ministers had now been deployed as special envoys to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, and thanked these countries for “opening their borders” for Indian citizens and providing support to the respective Indian missions and their personnel to evacuate Indian nationals.

“We stand ready to help those from our neighbours and developing countries who are also stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance,” Tirumurti said.

