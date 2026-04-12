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India rejects China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh; says move could impact process to normalise ties

India rejects China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh; says move could impact process to normalise ties

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 07:01 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, India on Sunday said China's move to assign "fictitious names" to Indian territory to manufacture "baseless narratives" cannot alter the reality but could impact ongoing efforts to normalise bilateral ties.

India rejects China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh; says move could impact process to normalise ties

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi "categorically rejects" any "mischievous attempts" by the Chinese side to assign such names to places which form part of the Indian territory.

India had reacted sharply when China resorted to renaming certain places in Arunachal Pradesh in May last year as well as in April 2024.

"India categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India," Jaiswal said.

"Such attempts by China at introducing false claims and manufacturing baseless narratives cannot alter the undeniable reality that these places and territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

Zangan is the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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