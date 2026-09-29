‘Unwarranted, no locus standi’: India rejects Turkish President Erdogan's Kashmir remarks at UNGA

India on Tuesday rejected the remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the United Nations General Assembly regarding the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, calling them “unwarranted references.”

The statement came after Erdogan mentioned Kashmir in his UNGA address, and said the issue “should be addressed through dialogue.” (REUTERS)

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Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that the matter pertained to India's “territorial integrity”, while maintaing that no external party had “locus standi” on the issue.

The statement came after Erdogan mentioned Kashmir in his UNGA address, and said the issue “should be addressed through dialogue."

“You would have seen that the remarks you referred to were made by the Turkish President. India rejects the unwarranted references to India and the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made by the President of Türkiye during his address to the UN General Assembly,” Jaiswal said during the MEA briefing.

“This is a matter, as you would understand, pertaining to India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and no external party has any locus standi on this issue,” Jaiswal added.

What did Erdogan say?

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{{^usCountry}} Erdogan, during his UNGA address, spoke about the importance of resolving disputes in South Asia through dialogue, while also mentioning Kashmir in this context. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erdogan, during his UNGA address, spoke about the importance of resolving disputes in South Asia through dialogue, while also mentioning Kashmir in this context. {{/usCountry}}

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“In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions,” the Turkish President said. This was not the first time Erdogan has spoken about the Kashmir issue during his UNGA address. In September last year, he had called for a resolution for the issue of Kashmir at the UNGA.

“The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of the resolutions of the UN, for the best of our sisters and brothers in Kashmir, through dialogue, we hope,” Erdogan had said. Reacting to this,

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