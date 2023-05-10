Home / India News / India reports 2,109 new Covid cases; active infections dip to 21,406

India reports 2,109 new Covid cases; active infections dip to 21,406

PTI |
May 10, 2023 09:50 AM IST

The death toll climbed to 5,31,722 with eight fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India has recorded 2,109 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 21,406 from 22,742, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.
An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,74,909).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,722 with eight fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 21,406, the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,21,781, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
coronavirus
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out