India reports 5,108 new cases in 24 hours; active caseload drops to 0.1%

India on Wednesday recorded 5,108 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections to 44,510,057. According to the union health ministry data, the active caseload in the country is at 45,749, accounting for 0.1 percent of the total cases.

A total of 4,39,36,092 people have been recovered so far - out of which - 5,675 have been recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.71 percent.

While the daily positivity rate is at 1.44 percent, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.70 percent.

Around 89.02 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country, as per the official data - out of which, a total of 3,55,231 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's vaccination coverage has reached the 215.67 crore mark - out of which 18.70 crore are precaution (booster) doses. In the last 24 hours, 19,25,881 people have been administered the vaccine doses.

In the 12-14 age group, 4.06 crore people have gotten their first doses and 3.09 crore the second. Over 6.18 crore people in the 15-18 age group have gotten their first doses and more than 5.27 crore second doses.

