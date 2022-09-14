Home / India News / India reports 5,108 new cases in 24 hours; active caseload drops to 0.1%

India reports 5,108 new cases in 24 hours; active caseload drops to 0.1%

india news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 10:14 AM IST

While the daily positivity rate is at 1.44 percent, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.70 percent.

India reports 5,108 new cases in 24 hours; active caseload drops to 0.1% (HT FILE PHOTO)
India reports 5,108 new cases in 24 hours; active caseload drops to 0.1% (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre

India on Wednesday recorded 5,108 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections to 44,510,057. According to the union health ministry data, the active caseload in the country is at 45,749, accounting for 0.1 percent of the total cases.

A total of 4,39,36,092 people have been recovered so far - out of which - 5,675 have been recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.71 percent.

Also read: ‘Couldn’t anticipate gravity of situation': House panel pulls up Centre on Covid-19 deaths in second wave

While the daily positivity rate is at 1.44 percent, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.70 percent.

Around 89.02 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country, as per the official data - out of which, a total of 3,55,231 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Also read: Co-working office spaces in high demand after Covid-19 changes status quo: Report

Meanwhile, India's vaccination coverage has reached the 215.67 crore mark - out of which 18.70 crore are precaution (booster) doses. In the last 24 hours, 19,25,881 people have been administered the vaccine doses.

In the 12-14 age group, 4.06 crore people have gotten their first doses and 3.09 crore the second. Over 6.18 crore people in the 15-18 age group have gotten their first doses and more than 5.27 crore second doses.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
india covid 19 tally covid-19
india covid 19 tally covid-19

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out