India reports over 400,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time, total infection tally breaches 19 million-mark

India on Saturday reported more than 400,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, for the first time since the pandemic began, as the infection tally crossed the 19 million mark, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. With 401,993 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally has risen to 19,164,969.

The active caseload, which crossed the three-million-mark on Thursday, also surged by 98,482 and currently stands at 3,268,710. This accounts for 17.06% of the total confirmed cases in the country.

According to the health ministry, 3,523 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 211,853. As many as 299,988 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and so far 15,684,406 people have recovered from the viral disease, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. With this, the country’s recovery rate stands at 81.84%, the data also showed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that 28,83,37,385 samples were tested up to April 30 for Covid-19. Of these, 19,45,299 samples were tested on Friday.

The Union health ministry has red-flagged 10 states for contributing the highest number of infections to the national tally of active Covid-19 cases. The states include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state in terms of the total confirmed cases and active caseload. Maharashtra on Friday reported 62,919 fresh Covid-19 cases and 828 deaths, said the state health department.

The Centre on Friday expressed concern that many states are not only recording a higher peak of coronavirus disease cases than in September last year but also seeing a high growth trajectory. Joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said the country witnessed its first peak in September and is witnessing another peak in April. Some countries have also witnessed the third wave of Covid-19, he said.

India has been recording over 300,000 cases every day for over a week now. More than 200,000 cases a day are being recorded since April 15. The shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and crucial anti-viral drugs has added to the crisis.