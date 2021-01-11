India reports six new cases of UK Covid-19 strain, tally reaches 96

The total number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 reached 96 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

After the new strain of Covid-19 was detected in the UK, the government had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the country with effect from December 22 last year.

However, flight operations between India and the United Kingdom resumed from January 8. Passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.

India added 16,311 new cases to its Covid-19 tally in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.With 19,299 more discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,00,92,909.As many as 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,160.

The total number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,04,66,595 including 2,22,526 active cases.