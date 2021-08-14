India rose to challenges posed by Covid-19: President Kovind

The Indian leadership “rose to the challenge” posed by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind told the nation on the eve of the landmark 75th Independence Day, as he underlined that “no infrastructure, even of advanced economies, could withstand a crisis of such enormous proportions”.

Amid an exceptionally disruptive monsoon session over Pegasus spyware, President also reminded that Parliament is the “temple of the country’s democracy” and provides the “highest forum to discuss, debate and decide issues for the well-being of our people”.

“We have adopted the system of parliamentary democracy,” Kovind said, days after the monsoon session saw the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha utilize only 22 and 28% of its time. “Therefore, our Parliament is the temple of our democracy which provides us highest forum where we discuss, debate and decide issues for the well-being of our people,” the President said, adding that “it is a matter of great pride” for Indians that Parliament will soon be housed in a new building.

But invoking the concepts of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, the president said that India must strive “for more equality in an unequal world and more justice in unjust circumstances.” He added that the road ahead for India is not easy and it will have to “negotiate many twists and turns” but it should be steadfast on the spirit of “unity in diversity”.

During the address, Kovind noted that the world desperately needs “a course correction” to protect the environment and hailed India’s Olympics performance, especially the women athletes.

The President also said that Jammu and Kashmir are set to witness new dawn, referring to the preparations for an election in the region and said the government has initiated the process of consultation with all democratic stakeholders in the region, urging the locals to work on realising their aspirations through democratic institutions.

Talking about the Centre’s efforts to bolster the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (self-reliant India movement), he said that the government has opened up the defence, health, civil aviation, power and other sectors and has also improved the ease of doing business in India.

“In addition to these, special emphasis is being given to public welfare. For example, the dream of having a home of one’s own is realised (through)… 70,000 crore credit-linked subsidy scheme. The series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our ‘annadata’ farmers and help them get a better price for their produce,” he said.

In his speech, Kovind frequently highlighted government schemes—something which is usually seen in the President’s speech to the joint sitting of both Houses in Parliament.

The President, however, advised extra care and caution even as “the nation breathes a sigh of relief” and said, “If we have learned our lessons well, we know that this is the time of extra care and caution. We shall not let our guard down. Vaccines are the best possible protection science offers to us. I urge all eligible citizens who are yet to get vaccinated to do so at the earliest,” he said.

In a 25-point speech, President spoke over a variety of subjects ranging from India’s upcoming manned space mission Gaganyaan to the country’s success in the recently held Tokyo Olympics. He also spoke on the economic and health impact of the pandemic and praised the vaccination programme and efforts of health workers during the Covid crisis.

“This day has a special significance as it marks the beginning of the 75th year of India’s independence for which ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being celebrated,” the president said while praising the government for distributing food grains to the poor amid the Covid crisis and for announcing a package worth ₹628,000 crores to boost the “selected Covid-affected sectors.”

“In particular, it is heartening to note that an amount of ₹23,220 crores are being spent over one year for the expansion of medical facilities,” the president said.

President also lauded the performance of India in the recent Tokyo Olympics. He especially praised women and said that India, this year, won the highest medals in its 121 years of Olympic participation.

“Our daughters have achieved world-class excellence in playgrounds overcoming many adversities... From higher educational institutions to armed forces, from laboratories to playgrounds, our daughters are making their mark” he said urging all the parents to learn from families of such women and let their daughters also take part in sports.