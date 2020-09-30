India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases, 1,179 new fatalities

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 09:27 IST

India’s Covid-19 tally on Wednesday crossed 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases. The country also saw 1,179 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative death toll at 97,497.

Health ministry’s bulletin on Wednesday showed 9,40,441 active cases in the country, which account for 15.42 per cent of the total cases India has seen so far.

India has increased its testing capacity significantly in the last six months with tests per million population for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossing the 50,000-mark, shows Union health ministry data.

In the past 10 days alone, Covid-19 testing has gone up from about 46,000 tests per million population to about 53,000 tests currently.