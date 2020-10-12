India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 09:34 IST

The daily count of new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India continues to fall. On Monday, the country recorded 66,732 new cases which took the tally to 7,120,538, according to Union health ministry.

The number of new fatalities also saw a drop for the ninth consecutive day. As per health ministry update at 8 am, India recorded 816 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 84 per cent of these fatlities are reported from 10 states, with Maharashtra having reported maximum number (308) of these deaths. The fatality count now stands at 1,09,150.

The number of active cases fell further to 8,61,853, while 61,49,535 patients have cured of the disease, according to health ministry.

India’s coronavirus cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. The cases rose from 50 lakh to 60 lakh in 12 days.

It took 110 days for the Covid-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh mark.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.54 per cent, the health ministry had said on Sunday.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested till October 10 with 10,78,544 samples being tested on Saturday.