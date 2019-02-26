 India safe under PM Modi’s strong and decisive leadership: Amit Shah
“I congratulate and salute the bravery and valour of our armed forces. Today’s action further demonstrates that India is safe and secure under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Amit Shah said.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2019 14:28 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Narendra Modi,Amit Shah,IAF
BJP national president Amit Shah said, “Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons.” (PTI)

The Indian Air Force’ strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan underscores the will and resolve a new India, BJP president Amit Shah said Tuesday, asserting it has shown that the country is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong and decisive leadership.

“Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons,” Shah added.

India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major “preemptive” action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pakistan-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 14:23 IST

