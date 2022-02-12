Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India says 'motivated comments' not welcome as US, Pakistan wade in Hijab row
india news

India says 'motivated comments' not welcome as US, Pakistan wade in Hijab row

The ministry of external affairs said that the issues in India are considered and resolved through its constitutional framework and mechanism.
Students taking out a protest march against Hijab row on AMU campus on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 10:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

After the United States and Pakistan waded in the Karnataka hijab row, the ministry of external affairs on Saturday said that “motivated comments” on India's internal issues are not welcome. The ministry said in a statement that the matter regarding dress code is under judicial examination and the issues are resolved through its constitutional framework and mechanism.

“A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka,” the ministry said.

“Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome,” it added.

On Friday, the US ambassador for International Religious Freedom said that Karnataka should not ban hijab in schools as it “violates religious freedom." 

“Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls,” the diplomat tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

Where Karnataka hijab row stands now: 5 things high court's interim order says

Pakistan had earlier summoned Indian Charge D'affaires to convey its concerns over the hijab row, accusing India of “religious intolerance, negative stereotyping and discrimination against Muslims.” Islamabad said in a statement it was concerned over the “anti-hijab campaign, being spearheaded by RSS-BJP combine in Karnataka.”

The Karnataka government has deferred the reopening of the educational institutes on the high court's advice in its interim order.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (bhagwa) and connect matters scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom,” the court said.

The hearing in Karnataka high court will resume on Monday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has declined to list the case for urgent hearing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP