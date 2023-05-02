India sees 3,325 new Covid cases; active caseload at 44,175

India on Tuesday reported 3,325 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,952,996. According to the data from the union health ministry, the active cases have dipped to 44,175 - comprising of 0.11 percent of the total infections.

Amethi, Sambhal, Bareilly and Ambedkar Nagar reported one death each among Covid positive patients. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala. The fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

Also read: How India is using tech to reshape health care

The national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 percent with a total of 44,377,257 people being recuperated from the disease.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON