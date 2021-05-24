Home / India News / India sees decrease of nearly a million cases in past two weeks, says Centre
india news

India sees decrease of nearly a million cases in past two weeks, says Centre

Health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that compared to the beginning of the month of May, there has been a steady decline in the number of new cases.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 07:12 PM IST
A healthcare worker collects swab samples of citizens for Covid-19 test at NMMC Hospital, Vashi, in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)

The Union health ministry on Monday said India saw a steady dip in the weekly positivity rate in the past two weeks and cases have remained well below 300,000-mark.

Health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that compared to the beginning of the month of May, there has been a steady decline in the number of new cases. “We reported 222,315 new cases todand this is the lowest we have seen in the last 40 days,” Agarwal said during the daily Covid-19 briefing.

Agarwal also said that the total number of daily cases reported in the districts have also fallen as 431 districts reported more than 100 daily cases between May 15 and May 21 compared to 531 districts reporting more than 100 daily cases between April 28 and May 4. He also said that the nation has seen more recoveries than the number of cases for 11 days in a row.

“There has been a consistent decrease in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the nation. On May 3, we had 17.18% active cases and that has now decreased to 10.17% currently. I also want to highlight that there has been a decrease of more than 10 lakh active cases in the last two weeks,” Agarwal said. The nation currently has 2.72 million active cases. The case positivity rate in India has also fallen to 12.09%. Agarwal also pointed out that 197 districts reported less than 5% positivity rate on May 24 compared to 92 districts on May 7. “At least 105 districts have shown stability and control in terms of the spread of Covid-19,” he further added.

India has vaccinated at least 196 million people out of which 43.1 million people have been administered with both doses. At least 28.1 million people above the age of 45 years have received both doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india coronavirus numbers india coronavirus vaccine union health minister harsh vardhan
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP