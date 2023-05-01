India sees further dip in daily Covid tally with 4,282 cases; active caseload at 47,246

India on Monday witnessed a further dip in its daily Covid cases with 4,282 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country currently stands at 44,949,671. According to the latest data from the union health ministry website, the number of active cases also dropped to 47,246 - comprising of 0.11 percent of the total infections.

(HT Photo)

A total of 14 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, including six reconciled by Kerala. The death toll due to the virus has increased to 5,31,547, with the fatality rate at 1.18 percent.

The recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 percent as a total of 44,370,878 people have been recovered so far, as per the health ministry website.

Meanwhile, a total of 220.66 crore doses of coronavirus have been administered so far in the country.

