India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain
- Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain.
India rolled out 600,000 doses of vaccines as grant assistance for Sri Lanka and Bahrain under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative on Thursday, a day after Nepal and Myanmar began their inoculation drives with made-in-India vaccines.
Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain as part of India’s move to gift the AstraZeneca vaccine to friendly countries in the neighbourhood and key partners in other regions.
The supplies to Bahrain marked the first such aid to a country in West Asia, which India sees as part of the country’s extended neighbourhood. Bahrain is currently home to around 350,000 Indian expatriates, mainly from southern India.
The arrival of the Indian-made vaccines in Colombo coincided with the celebration of Poya Day, which marks the first visit of the Buddha to Sri Lanka. Indian high commissioner Gopal Baglay offered prayers at Gangaramaya Temple for the well-being of the people of Sri Lanka and handed over the vaccines to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Rajapaksa said on Twitter: “Received 500,000 #COVID-19 vaccines provided by #peopleofindia at #BIA today (28). Thank you! PM Shri @narendramodi & #peopleofindia for the generosity shown towards #PeopleofSriLanka at this time in need.”
The delivery of vaccines fulfilled Modi’s commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during their virtual summit last September for all possible support to address the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
Colombo had reiterated its request for urgent delivery of vaccines when external affairs minister S Jaishankar made his first foreign visit this year to Sri Lanka during January 5-7.
Since the launch of the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative on January 20, India has provided vaccines to Bhutan (150,000 doses), the Maldives (100,000 doses), Bangladesh (two million doses), Nepal (one million doses), Myanmar (1.5 million doses), Seychelles (50,000 doses), and Mauritius (100,000 doses).
Commercial supplies of Covishield have also been sent to Brazil, Morocco (two million doses each) and Bangladesh (five million doses), and more supplies are planned for South Africa and Saudi Arabia.
On Wednesday, both Nepal and Myanmar launched their inoculation drives using the made-in-India doses. Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, was Nepal’s preferred choice because of its compatibility with the country’s existing cold storage facilities.
Nepal plans to inoculate 430,000 people, including health and frontline workers, security personnel, senior citizens in old age homes and prisoners, in the initial stages of its vaccination drive. It also intends to cover six million people in the first phase of the drive and is engaged in talks with India for commercial supplies of more vaccines.
Launching the vaccination drive, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said his government plans to immunise all eligible citizens in the next three months. Nepal will also receive millions of doses from Gavi or the Vaccine Alliance through the COVAX facility.
Myanmar has signed an agreement with Serum Institute to buy 30 million doses, in addition to the 1.5 million doses it received as a grant last week, as part of plans to inoculate the population of about 54 million. The first commercial supplies from India are expected in early February.
Authorities have said the initial stages of Myanmar’s drive will cover health workers, frontline service providers, government officials and lawmakers. Vaccinations for others will be rolled out from February 5, with first preference for people in most affected areas.
Observers and experts noted India’s timely rollout of millions of doses as assistance was in contrast to China’s aid to countries in the region, including those with which it has close ties, such as Pakistan and Myanmar. China has pledged to provide 500,000 doses to Pakistan by January 31. Also, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi pledged 300,000 doses for Myanmar during a visit to the country on January 11 but supplies are yet to commence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 8 in money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand’s Republic Day tableau bags 3rd spot, maiden award for hill-state
- The theme of the tableau was the main symbols that represent the religious legacy and biodiversity of the Himalayan state. The tableau called ‘Kedarkhand’ which was displayed in the parade focussed on the Kedarnath shrine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan’s most wanted criminal Vikram Gurjar arrested after 16-month hunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya colleges to reopen on February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate nine cases of R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India's success will help the entire world': PM Modi at WEF's Davos Dialogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal Assembly seat sharing: Cong to contest on 193 seats, Left Front get 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Someone goes there and hoists a flag, why was no firing done?' asks Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain
- Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC slams Centre for not curbing TV programs that instigate or impact a community
- The court was hearing pleas filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Peace Party seeking action against media reports indulging in communal branding of Covid-19 pandemic in the light of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The pleas alleged discriminatory coverage by a section of media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM dissolves district development authorities after complaints
- In November, Bansidhar Bhagat, the BJP chief in Uttarakhand had urged Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to dissolve development authorities as they were not fulfilling the purpose for which they had been created.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM urges PM Modi to include Punjabi in J&K official languages list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal passes resolution against three farm laws, sixth state to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s MVA slams Karnataka dy CM for seeking UT status for Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5G core network should be Indian, permission for trials soon: Telecom minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox