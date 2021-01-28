IND USA
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, second right, receives a box of COVID-19 vaccines upon arrival from India, in Colombo on Thursday(AP)
India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain

  • Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain.
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:27 PM IST

India rolled out 600,000 doses of vaccines as grant assistance for Sri Lanka and Bahrain under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative on Thursday, a day after Nepal and Myanmar began their inoculation drives with made-in-India vaccines.

Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain as part of India’s move to gift the AstraZeneca vaccine to friendly countries in the neighbourhood and key partners in other regions.

The supplies to Bahrain marked the first such aid to a country in West Asia, which India sees as part of the country’s extended neighbourhood. Bahrain is currently home to around 350,000 Indian expatriates, mainly from southern India.

The arrival of the Indian-made vaccines in Colombo coincided with the celebration of Poya Day, which marks the first visit of the Buddha to Sri Lanka. Indian high commissioner Gopal Baglay offered prayers at Gangaramaya Temple for the well-being of the people of Sri Lanka and handed over the vaccines to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa said on Twitter: “Received 500,000 #COVID-19 vaccines provided by #peopleofindia at #BIA today (28). Thank you! PM Shri @narendramodi & #peopleofindia for the generosity shown towards #PeopleofSriLanka at this time in need.”

The delivery of vaccines fulfilled Modi’s commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during their virtual summit last September for all possible support to address the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Colombo had reiterated its request for urgent delivery of vaccines when external affairs minister S Jaishankar made his first foreign visit this year to Sri Lanka during January 5-7.

Since the launch of the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative on January 20, India has provided vaccines to Bhutan (150,000 doses), the Maldives (100,000 doses), Bangladesh (two million doses), Nepal (one million doses), Myanmar (1.5 million doses), Seychelles (50,000 doses), and Mauritius (100,000 doses).

Commercial supplies of Covishield have also been sent to Brazil, Morocco (two million doses each) and Bangladesh (five million doses), and more supplies are planned for South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, both Nepal and Myanmar launched their inoculation drives using the made-in-India doses. Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, was Nepal’s preferred choice because of its compatibility with the country’s existing cold storage facilities.

Nepal plans to inoculate 430,000 people, including health and frontline workers, security personnel, senior citizens in old age homes and prisoners, in the initial stages of its vaccination drive. It also intends to cover six million people in the first phase of the drive and is engaged in talks with India for commercial supplies of more vaccines.

Launching the vaccination drive, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said his government plans to immunise all eligible citizens in the next three months. Nepal will also receive millions of doses from Gavi or the Vaccine Alliance through the COVAX facility.

Myanmar has signed an agreement with Serum Institute to buy 30 million doses, in addition to the 1.5 million doses it received as a grant last week, as part of plans to inoculate the population of about 54 million. The first commercial supplies from India are expected in early February.

Authorities have said the initial stages of Myanmar’s drive will cover health workers, frontline service providers, government officials and lawmakers. Vaccinations for others will be rolled out from February 5, with first preference for people in most affected areas.

Observers and experts noted India’s timely rollout of millions of doses as assistance was in contrast to China’s aid to countries in the region, including those with which it has close ties, such as Pakistan and Myanmar. China has pledged to provide 500,000 doses to Pakistan by January 31. Also, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi pledged 300,000 doses for Myanmar during a visit to the country on January 11 but supplies are yet to commence.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, second right, receives a box of COVID-19 vaccines upon arrival from India, in Colombo on Thursday(AP)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, second right, receives a box of COVID-19 vaccines upon arrival from India, in Colombo on Thursday(AP)
