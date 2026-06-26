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India sends army field hospital, rescue teams and relief materials to quake-hit Venezuela

The assistance sent by India includes a field hospital unit of the Indian Army and more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 07:09 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New delhi
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India on Friday dispatched an army field hospital and more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies to Venezuela to help victims of two devastating earthquakes that killed nearly 600 people and injured thousands more.

People stand on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. (REUTERS)

Two C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried the urgent assistance to support Venezuela’s post-earthquake relief efforts, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on social media. The Indian relief effort has been named “Operation Amistad”. Amistad means friendship in Spanish, the official language of Venezuela.

The assistance sent by India includes a field hospital unit of the Indian Army and more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, Jaishankar said. The materials carried by the transport aircraft included two BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri) Cubes, which are modular medical emergency systems developed by the government. The cubes function as rapidly deployable mobile hospitals designed to save lives during the critical “golden hour” following a disaster.

 
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