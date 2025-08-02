‘India set to become…’: PM Modi after Trump's ‘dead economy’ remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday indirectly responded to former US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks labelling India’s economy as “dead,” asserting that India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy and must remain vigilant in protecting its interests amid global instability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Varanasi.(PMO)

Addressing a rally in Varanasi, PM Modi stressed the importance of economic self-reliance and reiterated his government’s commitment to farmers, small industries, and youth employment. His remarks came just days after Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports and warned of further economic penalties over India’s continued trade with Russia.

“There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world, and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” the Prime Minister said.

While Modi did not mention Trump by name, his comments were seen as a veiled retort to the US President’s assertion that India’s economy had "tanked" and that it relies heavily on American markets.

Underscoring India’s economic resilience, Modi called on citizens and the business community to support indigenous production through a renewed commitment to the ‘vocal for local’ movement.

“We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local,” he urged the crowd, calling for a nationwide resolve to buy and promote 'swadeshi' products.

“Those who want the best for the country and want to see India as the third biggest economy in the world, be it any political party, should leave their differences aside and instil a resolution for 'swadeshi' products,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the government’s highest priority remains ensuring the welfare of farmers, small-scale industries, and employment generation.

“Our farmers, our small-scale industries, the employment for youth — their interest is our top priority. The government is doing everything it can in the best interest of the country. However, there are some responsibilities we have as citizens,” he said.

PM Modi also made a direct appeal to India’s business community, urging them to prioritize domestic products, especially in light of global disruptions.

“I also want to say to my brothers and sisters in the business community — the world is going through instability, and we should commit to selling only swadeshi goods,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi. These included the widening and strengthening of key roads, construction of railway overbridges, and improvements to both rural and urban transportation corridors — part of ongoing efforts to modernize the constituency he has represented since 2014.