India, Seychelles to carry out 10-day mega war game from Monday

The Seychelles is a strategically located archipelago of around 115 islands in the Indian Ocean region and India has been focusing on significantly ramping up defence cooperation with the country.

An Indian Army contingent comprising 45 personnel, which will participate in the exercise 'Lamitiye', departed for Seychelles on Sunday. An equal number of troops from the Seychelles Defence Forces will join the exercise.

"The exercise will contribute immensely in developing mutual understanding and magnify jointness between the troops of both the armies. It will also foster collaborative partnership and help in sharing best practices between the two sides," the Army said in a readout.

It said the aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on peacekeeping operations.

"The exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between both sides during peacekeeping operations," the Army said.

"The exercise will also build and promote bilateral military relations in addition to exchanging skills, experiences and good practices between both armies," it said.

The Army said both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in a semi-urban environment, while exploiting and showcasing new-generation equipment and technology.

"The 10-day exercise will include field training exercise, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations, which culminates with two days of validation exercise," it added.

