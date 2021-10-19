India should not play matches with Pakistan in T-20 World Cup, says Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slammed Pakistan for the spurt in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, including targeted killings of migrant labourers, and said India should not play cricket with Pakistan as part of the T-20 World Cup. Athawale, leader of the Republican Party of India, which is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) said the country should have an ‘aar paar ki ladaai’ with its neighbour to set things right.

Athawale while speaking in Pune on Tuesday said India should not play its scheduled T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 24 in order to teach the latter a lesson.

“The neighbouring country has not learnt any lessons. If Pakistan does not stop its activities in the (J-K) Valley, then there has to be an ‘aar paar ki ladaai’ (all-out war to settle things once and for all). In J-K, attacks are taking place on migrant labourers, local Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted. It is Pakistan’s ploy to not allow development in the Valley,” Athawale said while responding to a question on the latest spate of violence in the valley.

In the past fortnight, as many as 11 civilians including five labourers from outside Kashmir have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting migrant workers to leave the valley. The string of latest round of targeted attacks has prompted reactions from some quarters with BJP leaders such Subramanian Swamy questioning if there was any urgency to hold the India-Pakistan fixture.

When asked if the two countries should play cricket matches and whether he will convey his opinion to BCCI office bearers, Athawale said, “I am personally of the opinion that India should not play against Pakistan. I will express this to BCCI secretary Jayesh Shah.” The minister then went on to add that this is also his party’s stand.

According to the Union minister, attempts are being made by terrorists to spread fear in the valley among the workers who are coming to the Valley from UP and Bihar.

“By resorting to such militant attacks, there is an attempt to spread fear among the workers who are coming to the Valley from UP and Bihar. But the Centre will not fall prey to such tactics,” the minister added.

The minister also expressed unhappiness over the rising prices of petrol and diesel, and demanded that both the state government and the central government withdraw some taxes on fuel.

Athawale was in the city and interacted with the media on Tuesday, when he spoke on various national and state-level issues. Speaking about rising fuel prices, Athawale said, “It is true that the common man is suffering a lot due to increasing fuel prices. I will raise this issue in the next cabinet meeting and also brief the prime minister about how the common man is suffering.”

Athawale said both state and central government should take some burden and bring down the taxes on fuel.

On talks about an alliance between the BJP and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Maharashtra, Athawale said, “If the BJP enters into an alliance with the MNS, it will have a negative impact on the BJP. MNS leader Raj Thackeray took a stand against north Indians. RPI is with the BJP. As a party, we are not in favour of an alliance with the MNS.”

