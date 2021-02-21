Home / India News / India signs $50 mn defence LoC deal to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives
india news

India signs $50 mn defence LoC deal to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives

Jaishnakar, who is here on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian defence minister Mariya Didi.
PTI, Male
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:56 PM IST
External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid in a meeting. (@DrSJaishankar/Twitter )

India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, as New Delhi signed a $50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the island nation to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.

Jaishnakar, who is here on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian defence minister Mariya Didi.

"Cordial meeting with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi . Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives," he tweeted.

"Glad to sign with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi the UTF Harbour Project agreement. Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR efforts. Partners in development, partners in security," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maldives
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP