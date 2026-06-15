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India, Slovakia elevate ties to comprehensive partnership as PM Modi holds talks

Modi, the first Indian PM to travel to Slovakia since its independence in 1993, said the elevation of the relationship reflects the shared trust and priorities of the two countries

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 10:07 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New delhi
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India and Slovakia on Monday elevated their relations to a comprehensive partnership and concluded agreements on cooperation in defence, labour mobility, digital technologies, and cyber-security, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, held talks to further strengthen ties.

*Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico during a high tea meeting, in Bratislava, Slovakia. (@NarendraModi)

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to travel to Slovakia since the country’s independence in 1993, said the elevation of the relationship reflects the shared trust and priorities of the two countries. He emphasised the potential for cooperation with Slovakia in fields such as automobiles, railways, space, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Slovakia is the second leg of Modi’s nearly week-long visit to Europe and he is set to return to France to attend the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit in Evian and to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, on June 16-17.

“I express my special gratitude to the PM for Slovakia’s support in finalising the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement. We will work towards its early implementation so that industries, startups and businesses in both countries can derive maximum benefit,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi at a joint media interaction with Fico.

Fico said the two sides have a shared vision on three key issues – a sovereign foreign policy, compliance with international law, and the importance of multilateralism. Slovakia supports the reform of the United Nations and backs India’s inclusion in an expanded Security Council as a permanent member, he said.

While welcoming the conclusion of negotiations between India and the EU on “one of the most ambitious FTAs”, Fico said Slovakia’s automobile sector will benefit from the trade deal. He also sought Indian investments, especially for public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

Among the other agreements finalised by the two sides were an MoU on digital technologies focused on AI and digital public infrastructure, an MoU on quantum communication and critical infrastructure protection focused on cyber-security, an MoU on cooperation in higher education, and a pact between the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and Slovak Technical University for cooperation in scholarships and research collaboration.

The two sides also agreed to establish a joint working group on counter-terrorism and a consular dialogue. According to a joint statement, Modi and Fico backed concerted global efforts to combat terrorism in a sustained manner and called for strong and decisive action against terrorist entities, and their proxies, sponsors and supporters. They also emphasised the importance of holding perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of terrorist acts accountable.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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