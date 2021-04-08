Home / India News / India so far contributed over USD 1 million to UN Counter terrorism fund
india news

India so far contributed over USD 1 million to UN Counter terrorism fund

Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India in March said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protection of human rights.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism was established by the Secretary-General in 2009 under DPA.(Reuters file photo)

India has till date contributed over USD 1 million to the UN Trust fund for Counterterrorism Fund, including for Africa, the country's Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti said.

"India is proud to contribute USD 500,000 to the UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism. India's total contribution to the Fund so far = USD 1,050,000. Keen to continue our work with @UN_OCT (United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism) on specific programs/projects to further our common objective to combat terrorism," the Indian Mission in New York wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Tirumurti in a tweet said that India "continues its strong & focused commitment to help member states build capacity to prevent & counter-terrorism. More than US$ 1 million contributed to the Fund by Flag of India till date, including for Africa."

Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India in March said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protection of human rights.

New Delhi said that India supports capacity building and technical assistance programmes extended to the Member States by the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre: including for building their capacity to promote and support human rights while countering terrorism.

The UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism was established by the Secretary-General in 2009 under DPA.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Navy to seek nod for expansion of nuke, diesel submarine fleet

Faster global growth driven primarily by US, China, India: World Bank president

LIVE: China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases

AstraZeneca serves legal notice to Serum Institute over supply delays
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united nations organisation counter terrorism
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP