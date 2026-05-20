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India, South Korea to advance cooperation in cyber defence, training

India and South Korea on Wednesday signed agreements to drive cooperation in areas such as defence cyber, training and United Nations peacekeeping operations

Published on: May 20, 2026 08:16 pm IST
By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
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India and South Korea on Wednesday signed agreements to drive cooperation in areas such as defence cyber, training and United Nations peacekeeping operations, during talks between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back in Seoul.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back in Seoul discussed steps to deepen collaboration in areas such as defence production, maritime security, emerging technologies. (MND-ROK/ANI Photo)

The two leaders also discussed steps to deepen collaboration in areas such as defence production, maritime security, emerging technologies, military exchanges, logistics and regional security, the defence ministry said. “Both sides acknowledged the growing convergence between India’s Act East Policy and South Korea’s regional strategic vision, reiterating their commitment to strengthening defence ties in line with the shared objectives of maintaining a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.”

Challenges in the Indo-Pacific include China’s carefully calculated power play for influence and defending the rules-based international order. India has consistently called for peaceful resolution of disputes in the vast maritime expanse through dialogue and under the framework of international laws.

The memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed to step up cooperation in defence cyber, training and UN operations reflect the expanding scope and depth of the bilateral partnership, the defence ministry said. The training agreement covers cooperation between India’s National Defence College and Korea National Defense University.

Singh invited South Korean defence firms to deepen engagement with Indian industry and foster long-term mutually beneficial collaboration.

The success of India-South Korea industrial cooperation in the commercial sector demonstrates the enormous potential of long-term trusted partnerships between the two countries, he said. “The time has now come to extend this successful model into the defence sector, where technology, innovation, manufacturing capability, and strategic trust are becoming increasingly interconnected. Korea’s technological excellence, combined with India’s scale, talent, manufacturing ecosystem, and innovation capabilities, creates a powerful foundation for cooperation. Together, our two countries can jointly develop and produce advanced technologies and defence systems for the future. Trusted partnerships between technologically capable nations acquire immense strategic importance. India and South Korea are uniquely positioned to work together in this changing global landscape.”

Singh said defence manufacturing is no longer confined only to conventional platforms and equipment, as modern defence ecosystems are powered by advanced electronics, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber technologies, sensors, semiconductors, quantum technologies, advanced materials, and space-based capabilities.

He said the future of defence will increasingly depend on the ability to innovate rapidly and integrate technologies across multiple domains.

He described Operation Sindoor as a testament to India’s transformation into a strong, confident and capable nation. “The operation was proof that India will not tolerate terrorism in any form. As a responsible nuclear power, we firmly adhere to a ‘No First Use’ policy. However, there are times when people mistake our restraint and commitment to peace for weakness. While India remains committed to its ‘No First Use’ policy, it will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. This is New India.”

 
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