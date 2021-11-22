India, Sri Lanka and Maldives coast guards conduct exercise

The 15th edition of the biennial trilateral exercise “Dosti” by the coast guard forces of the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka is underway in the Maldives during November 20-24.

The Indian Coast Guard vessels, ICGS Vajra and ICGS Apoorva, and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s SLCGS Suraksha are in the Maldives for the exercise. This year marks 30 years since the first edition of the exercise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trilateral exercise aims to strengthen friendship, enhance mutual operational capabilities, exercise interoperability and build cooperation between the coast guards of the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka, officials said.

Exercises carried out over the past 10 years have focused on drills on assisting with maritime accidents, eliminating sea pollution, and coast guard procedures and conduct during situations such as oil spills.

Exercise “Dosti” was started in 1991 between the Indian and the Maldives coast guards. Sri Lanka joined the exercise for the first time in 2012.

“Much excitement & energy was packed into the main exercise & steampast of Dosti XV at Usfasgan’du Area in Male’ today. Chief Guest, Hon. Minister of Defence @MariyaDidi interacted with local students, who claimed they were thrilled to witness the dynamic drills & displays,” the defence minister of the Maldives said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}