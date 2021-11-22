Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India, Sri Lanka and Maldives coast guards conduct exercise
india news

India, Sri Lanka and Maldives coast guards conduct exercise

The Indian Coast Guard vessels, ICGS Vajra and ICGS Apoorva, and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s SLCGS Suraksha are in the Maldives for the exercise
This year marks 30 years since the first edition of the exercise. (mndf.gov.mv)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 09:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The 15th edition of the biennial trilateral exercise “Dosti” by the coast guard forces of the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka is underway in the Maldives during November 20-24.

The Indian Coast Guard vessels, ICGS Vajra and ICGS Apoorva, and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s SLCGS Suraksha are in the Maldives for the exercise. This year marks 30 years since the first edition of the exercise.

The trilateral exercise aims to strengthen friendship, enhance mutual operational capabilities, exercise interoperability and build cooperation between the coast guards of the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka, officials said.

Exercises carried out over the past 10 years have focused on drills on assisting with maritime accidents, eliminating sea pollution, and coast guard procedures and conduct during situations such as oil spills.

Exercise “Dosti” was started in 1991 between the Indian and the Maldives coast guards. Sri Lanka joined the exercise for the first time in 2012.

“Much excitement & energy was packed into the main exercise & steampast of Dosti XV at Usfasgan’du Area in Male’ today. Chief Guest, Hon. Minister of Defence @MariyaDidi interacted with local students, who claimed they were thrilled to witness the dynamic drills & displays,” the defence minister of the Maldives said in a tweet.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rulers need to introspect daily, people ‘ultimate lords’ of democracy: CJI

Indian Railways cancels 10 special trains for 3 months. Check full list here

News updates from HT: IMD predicts more rains in southern states

‘Indian economy will face crisis if…’ Here's what SC-appointed panel member said
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP