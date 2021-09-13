Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India stands by Afghan people, provided it has unfettered access: Jaishankar
india news

India stands by Afghan people, provided it has unfettered access: Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar said India had always stood and would stand with Afghan people but humanitarian aid should be unfettered.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:08 PM IST
External affairs minister spoke at a UN meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar made it clear at a UN meeting that India is ready to send humanitarian aid to Afghan people as in the past but it should have unrestricted access and the aid should be distributed to all sections of society. He said India had always stood and would stand with Afghan people but humanitarian aid should be unfettered.

He said only the United Nations had the capacity to monitor such endeavours and reassure donors.

Addressing a high-level meeting of the United Nations on the humanitarian situation in the war-ravaged country, Jaishankar called for the global community to help create the best possible enabling environment in the country.

Given the grave emerging situation in the neighbouring country, India was willing to stand by the Afghan people just as it had done in the past, the external affairs minister said. However, among the challenges that the current situation posed was that of efficient logistics, he added.

“It is therefore essential that humanitarian assistance providers are accorded unimpeded, unrestricted and direct access to Afghanistan. Once relief materials reach that country, the world will naturally expect a non-discriminatory distribution of humanitarian assistance across all sections of the Afghan society. Only the United Nations has the capacity to monitor such endeavours and reassure donors,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Guided by historical ties, India's friendship with Afghanistan was reflected in the development projects that had been undertaken in all 34 provinces of the country.

“In all, we have invested more than $3 billion for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan. We have undertaken 500 projects in critical areas of power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture and capacity building,” he added.

Jaishankar said India was monitoring developments with “understandable concern” in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban. As the war-torn country was passing through a critical and challenging phase, there was an imminent threat of rising poverty levels and the same could have a catastrophic effect on regional stability, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
conflict in afghanistan eam s jaishankar united nations
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Samples of 17 close contacts have tested negative for Nipah’: Kerala health min

At UN high-level meeting on Afghanistan, Jaishankar reiterates India’s commitment

Average daily income from cultivation was 27 per day in 2018-19

Indian Army display firepower, air stunts at Zapad 2021; China & Pakistan watch
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP