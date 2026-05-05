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India stands firm in solidarity with UAE: PM Modi after 3 Indians injured in Fujairah attack

The statement came a day after the Indians were injured in fire that a drone attack caused at a major oil industry zone in UAE's Fujairah.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 12:25 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday “strongly condemn” the attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals and highlighted the importance of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times))

The statement came a day after the Indians were injured in fire that a drone attack caused at a major oil industry zone in Fujairah. The UAE had accused Iran of carrying out the strike. Track Iran war May 5 news here

“Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

"We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," he said.

The attack on Fujairah city happened amid ongoing ceasefire between the US and Iran came under strain in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of world's oil and gas requirements travel, remains choked due to Iran's retaliation since the war that US-Israeli strikes on February 28 began.

The Strait is a major sticking point in the negotiations for a long-standing ceasefire. Shipping

The UAE's defence ministry on Monday said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran.

The ministry said it "remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country."

 
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