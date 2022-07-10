‘India stands with Sri Lanka': MEA responds to crisis in island nation

The Narendra Modi government on Sunday said it is continuously following the recent developments in Sri Lanka.In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period."

Maintaining that India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour, the MEA said India has extended ‘unprecedented’ support of over $3.8 billion for ‘ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka.’

“We continue to follow closely the recent developments in Sri Lanka. India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework," the MEA spokesperson said.ALSO READ: Sri Lanka President's house a tourist spot? Protesters in bedrooms, using gymThe MEA statement comes at a time when the island nation is battling acute economic and political crisis. Beleaguered president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said he will resign on July 13, this after the protests intensified with the demonstrators storming his presidential palace. Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he will resign, this hours before the protesters stormed his residence and set it on fire.

International Monetary Fund representatives said they plan to continue technical discussions with the finance ministry and the central bank. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was closely watching the developments and urged the government to address popular discontent.

