India successfully carries out night launch of new-gen ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’

India successfully carried out the night launch of the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ on Thursday from the Abdul Kalam Island off coast of Odisha. The first pre-induction night launch of ‘Agni Prime’, was successfully flight-tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday at around 7.30pm, a statement said.

The 'Agni Prime', or 'Agni-P', is a nuclear-capable new-gen advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles; it is a two-stage canisterised missile with a maximum range of 2,000 km.(Twitter/Hardeep Singh Puri )

As per the official statement, during the flight test, all objectives were successfully demonstrated.

This was the first night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Thursday, “India’s integrated missile development program continues to acquire more cutting edge firepower! ‘Agni Prime’ ballistic missile successfully flight-tested by DRDO! Congratulations to @DRDO_India @DefMinIndia & all other organisations on this achievement which does 🇮🇳 proud!”

“First Pre Induction night launch of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime was successfully conducted off the coast of Odisha on 07 June 2023,” tweeted DRDO on Thursday morning.

The 'Agni Prime', or 'Agni-P', is a nuclear-capable new-gen advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles; it is a two-stage canisterised missile with a maximum range of 2,000 km.

Significantly, it weighs 50 per cent less than the Agni 3 missile and has new guidance and propulsion systems. In addition, since it is canisterised, it can be launched from rail or road, be stored for longer periods and can be transported as per operational requirements.

India in October last year had successfully test-fired ‘Agni Prime’ from off the coast of Odisha. Defence officials said all test objectives were met and said that the third consecutive (and successful) test of the 'Agni Prime' had 'established the accuracy and reliability of the system'.

The first test was in June 2021, with the second six months later - in December. On both those occasions too the missile 'followed textbook trajectory and met all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy', officials said.

