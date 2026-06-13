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India successfully demonstrates BMD capability to take down hostile ballistic missiles

India successfully demonstrates BMD capability to take down hostile ballistic missiles

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 11:49 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, India has successfully carried out flight-tests of key platforms this week to demonstrate its multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system's power to intercept long and medium-range missiles, joining a select group of countries having the capability.

India successfully demonstrates BMD capability to take down hostile ballistic missiles

The BMDs are capable of intercepting incoming long-range nuclear missiles and hostile aircraft including AWACS .

Three consecutive flight-tests were conducted on June 10 and 11 to demonstrate multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence against incoming missiles, according to the defence ministry.

The tests were conducted to check the capability to take down incoming ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth's atmospheric limits.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering the nation's defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats, the ministry said on Saturday.

It said multi-layered BMD capability was successfully demonstrated through these flight-tests.

"The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems are designed and developed with latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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