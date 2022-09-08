India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

India on Thursday conducted six successful fight-tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur off the Odisha coast. The test was jointly conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army as part of evaluation trials.

The flight-tests were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios, according to a release by ministry of defence. The scenarios included long range medium altitude, short range, high altitude manoeuvring target, low radar signature with receding and crossing target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession.

The system performance was also evaluated under night operation scenarios.

The ministry said that all the mission objectives were met during the tests, establishing pin-point accuracy of the weapon system.

The QRSAM is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including warhead chain. It can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on short halt. Data captured by range instruments like telemetry, radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) were used to confirm the system performance.

“These tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously-developed sub-systems, including the missile with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars,” the release said.

Officials said that the system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army following the successful series of trials.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently in Japan for 2+2 ministerial dialogue, complimented DRDO and Indian Army on the successful flight trials and exuded confidence in the QRSAM weapon system for being an excellent force multiplier for the armed forces, according to the release.

