India successfully test-fires Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile

India successfully test-fired the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, the ministry of defence on Tuesday.

According to Defence Research and Development Organisation officials (DRDO), the air defence system can engage targets at around 15km. The VL-SRSAM, indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges, including sea-skimming targets, the DRDO has said.

“The launch was conducted from a vertical launcher against an electronic target at a very low altitude. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur. All sub-systems performed as per expectation,” the defence ministry said in a release.

The launch of the system was conducted to validate the integrated operation of all weapon system components, “including the vertical launcher unit with controller, canisterised flight vehicle, weapon control system etc. required for future launches of the missile from Indian Naval Ships”.

The test launch was monitored by senior officials of the DRDO and Indian Navy. The first trial was conducted on February 22 this year and this was a confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Navy and industry for the successful flight test and said the system will further enhance defence capability of Indian naval ships against aerial threats.

The release added the department of defence research and development’s secretary and DRDO chairperson, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, also complemented the teams involved in the successful flight test.

They said this has paved the way for integration of weapon system onboard Indian naval ships, according to the release.