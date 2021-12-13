Home / India News / India successfully tests long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo off Balasore coasts
India successfully tests long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo off Balasore coasts

A defence official said the weapon system is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Navy.
The long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) being test-fired off Odisha coast on Monday. (ANI Twitter)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India successfully test fired a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off Balasore coast in Odisha on Monday.

A defence official said the weapon system is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Navy.

"The system has been designed to enhance anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," the DRDO said in a statement.

On Saturday, the country successfully flight-tested indigenously developed helicopter-launched stand-off anti-tank (SANT) missile in Rajasthan's Pokhran firing ranges.

The defence ministry said the flight-testing, carried out by DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF), was "successful" in meeting all the mission objectives of the missile. The weapon, developed for the IAF, can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 km, it said.

Before this, a series of successful test-firing of the Extended Range Pinaka rocket system (Pinaka-ER) was carried out over a span of three days.

Monday, December 13, 2021
