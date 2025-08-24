India successfully tests maiden flight of Integrated Air Defence Weapon system. Watch

India has successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of its indigenously developed Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), marking a significant milestone in strengthening the country’s defence preparedness, officials said. The test was carried out off the coast of Odisha at around 12.30 pm on August 23, 2025. The air-defence system has been developed by the DRDO, announced Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the achievement in a post on X, stating, “The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha. I congratulate DRDO, India Armed Forces and Industry for successful development of IADWS.”

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) also shared a video of the successful test on X. In its post, the organisation wrote, “Maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) was successfully conducted on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha. IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).”

The IADWS is designed as a multi-layered defence shield, combining three cutting-edge indigenous technologies: the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), the Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles, and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW). Together, these systems are capable of neutralising a wide spectrum of aerial threats, ranging from low-flying drones to high-speed enemy aircraft and missiles.

Officials described the successful trial as a landmark in India’s efforts towards self-reliance in defence technology. Singh noted that the tests have “established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and are going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats.”