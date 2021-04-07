India surpasses US to become fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country, says Centre

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Wednesday that India surpassed the United States to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world. The ministry said that with an average daily rate of 3,093,861 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 8.70 crores on Wednesday. More than 33 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the period between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the ministry informed.

"Cumulatively, 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,63,724 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 53,94,913 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,36,629 FLWs (1stdose), 43,12,826 FLWs (2nddose), 3,53,75,953 1st dose beneficiaries and 10,00,787 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,60,709 (1st dose) and 4,31,933 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60," according to the statement by the Union health ministry.

This comes at a time when the number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the country continues to rise. India registered 115,736 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday which is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. The active caseload in the country reached 843,473 and comprised 6.59 per cent of the country's total positive cases. 59,856 new recoveries in the last 24 hours took the country’s cumulative recoveries to 11,792,135. As many as 630 deaths were reported within the same period which took the death toll to 166,177.

The ministry apprised that Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala witnessed a rise in the daily new Covid-19 cases. Cumulatively, 80.70 per cent of the new cases were reported from these eight states, according to the ministry.

Out of these states, Maharashtra, which is currently the worst affected state by the pandemic, reported the highest daily new infections at 55,469. It was followed by Chhattisgarh which reported 9,921 cases and Karnataka which added 6,150 cases.

